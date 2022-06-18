Creeks and streams bill passes House, Owlett thanks supporters

State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) thanked supporters for their advocacy of his sponsored creeks and streams maintenance bill that passed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“We couldn’t have done it without [people’s support],” Owlett said. “We are not giving up and we will continue to need support. We are going to keep at it and finish the job.”
The maintenance package consists of eight bills, and the last two were passed Monday. One is House Bill 2404, which would create a continuous maintenance permit that could be issued to municipalities or the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to maintain, inspect, and monitor watercourses, water obstructions, appurtenant works, and encroachments within their jurisdiction. The permits would allow for continuous maintenance for a period of at least 10 years and not require pre-approval for maintenance projects.
Owlett attributed its passage to having lawmakers going on a tour to walk along creeks and streams in his district to see the devastation caused by flooding and rain storms.
“Support has been crucial to getting it across the finish line, and we will need continued support going forward,” he said.
The bills will now advance to the Senate for consideration. If approved, they will need to be signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf.
“We are going to keep on it and try to bring these to fruition and bring them to the governor’s desk,” Owlett said.
