CANTON — It was cornhole and hatchet throwing. It was bubble tea and fire trucks. It was Saturday and it was Canton’s Downtown Celebration.
The event was put on by the Canton Chamber of Commerce and brought out hundreds to East Main Street of the town Saturday evening. Traffic was detoured around so folks from Canton and the surrounding area could walk down the street enjoying the summer weather.
Both sides of the road were filled with local businesses and organizations who had pitched tents to ply their wares. The Canton Lions Club sold pork sandwiches in front of Jim’s Sporting Goods, while across the road children participated in a dime toss in front of Stull’s Flower Shop.
Canton Mayor Dean Vanderpool addressed the bustling crowd at one point, thanking all in attendance for their participation.
Several local food trucks were in attendance offering a wide variety of refreshments, including Canton’s own MK Cafe bubble tea trailer and Chuck & Weezer’s BBQ. More food vendors and rolled ice cream were also on site.
When asked what their favorite part of the festival was so far, siblings William and Elena Bardo replied with “bubble lemonade.” They were in line with their mother Jess, eagerly awaiting their turn at the balloon animal vendor who had set up in the mini-park next to the Chamber of Commerce building.
Those looking to participate in more adult-themed entertainment could peruse the 21 and older section of the event, where local breweries and wineries offered tastings of their products.
The event also hosted a cornhole tournament with more than a dozen boards being employed by teams. Those looking to escape the heat could wander into the Rialto Theatre, where a short video on the history of Canton was being played on a loop. Later in the evening the theater ran another showing of blockbuster hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
At 7 p.m., local musicians The McNett Country Band took over playing live music. Specifically, they began playing fiddle and calling out steps, and dozens of participants took to the street to start square dancing. Dancing duo Kurt Lafy and Elaura Hewitt said they came to Canton because they’ll take any opportunity to cut a rug.
“We go dance in Sheshequin every second Sunday; we love dancing,” they explained.
Loyalty to the band is another driving force, they claimed.
“We love the McNett County Band,” Hewitt said. The pair will often travel to different venues to catch the band’s performances.
While the event had a wide range of vendor tents and activities, some noted a lack of activities for younger community members to entertain themselves with. Nothing was stopping the air of celebration Saturday, however.
Sidewalks were crowded with locals who brought their lawn chairs out to socialize with their neighbors and watch the square dancing. The event went on until 10 p.m. An American flag billowed over them all the whole time, hanging from the ladder truck of Innes Hose Company as Canton celebrated into the night.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.