Cuomo uses word of brother's coronavirus infection to insist that New Yorkers take social isolation more seriously

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used the news Tuesday that his own brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, had been diagnosed with coronavirus to drive home to state residents how important it is to take social distancing and isolation guidelines seriously.
Meanwhile, the grinding increase in new cases and deaths in the state continued, with 9,298 new diagnosed coronavirus infections bringing the state’s total to 75,795. The death toll in the state increased to 1,550, up 332 from the day before.
Cuomo urged state residents to take heed of what happened to his brother, saying that the CNN host, as an essential worker, had carefully followed social distancing rules but nonetheless became infected.
“It’s my family, it’s your family, it’s all of our families,” the governor said. “And this virus is that insidious.”
He warned that individuals who continue to ignore the state’s guidelines are putting many lives in danger.
“Your stupid actions don’t just affect you,” he said. “You could infect someone else. … We know what to do, we just have to do it. It is individual discipline to stay home.”
Also at the forefront of Cuomo’s mind, as it has been throughout New York’s precipitous rise to lead the nation in infections and deaths, was when the apex of the rise in cases will be and how bad it will be when it hits.
The governor said that his health experts and outside mathematicians put together a number of different projection models, none of which correlate very closely as far as when New York will see the worst of the outbreak.
“That is the $64,000 question,” he said. “We have literally five models that we look at. It’s true to say almost no two are the same. The range on the apex is somewhere between seven to 21 days. If you look at all five, it’s seven to 21 days from now.
“This does me no good,” Cuomo added. “The range is too broad.”
The governor also talked at length about how the state’s various hospital systems and independent hospitals will be expected to cooperate and support one another if individual locations start to become overwhelmed as the apex nears.
He said that historically, even discussing such coordination would have been impossible and that if he’d tried to launch such a discussion before the outbreak, it wouldn’t have gone very far.
“The health care system is one of those Balkanized systems,” he said. “It’s like our education system, our criminal justice system. … [But in the current crisis], if any link breaks, the chain breaks. The health care system is a chain. If it breaks anywhere, it breaks everywhere. That has to be our mentality.”
As he talked about how various New York entities were working together to coordinate responses as the situation worsens, he expressed frustration at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, suggesting that it was behind the curve as far as taking part in discussions. He said FEMA was welcome to join in the discussions, but otherwise it should back off and let New York handle its own situation.
“I don’t want FEMA coming in and blowing the coordination of what everyone is trying to do,” he said.
He also said FEMA was partly responsible for the state’s difficulty in acquiring ventilators, which are essential to keeping virus victims alive when they struggle to breathe. New York and other states were negotiating deals with Chinese companies to buy ventilators, he said, but once FEMA contacted those same firms, the states were shut out of the market.
“FEMA came in and is now capturing the market,” he said. “FEMA basically bigfooted the states in China … and that’s why the federal distribution is going to be so important. I can’t buy a ventilator. Whatever we’re willing to pay, I can’t buy a ventilator.”
