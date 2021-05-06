TOWANDA BOROUGH – Paperwork is being finalized for Towanda Borough’s Curb Appeal Program, which will soon provide low interest loans for residents to make improvements to their properties.
According to borough Manager Kyle Lane, the borough will offer as much as $7,500 per property currently at a 1.75% interest rate for up to five years. Work that’s eligible for the program includes painting, new siding, porch and sidewalk improvements, and any other exterior work “that would spruce up the house and the neighborhood.”
“I know realistically you can’t probably paint a house or side a house for $7,500, so if somebody comes to us and needs $10,000 – anything above that $7,500 … will have to come to council for approval,” Lane explained.
During the budgeting process in November 2020, the borough allocated $50,000 to start the loan fund.
Once borough Solicitor Fred Smith finishes with the documents, Lane said he will begin marketing the program.
