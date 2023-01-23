Current COVID cases significantly lower compared to January 2022 (free to read)

COVID-19 cases within Bradford County are much lower in the current state dashboard compared to the number of cases from mid-January 2022.
The Review’s COVID-19 report consists of data from the recent period of Jan. 11 to 17 of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The previous period was Jan. 4 to 10. This report will consist of state numbers that have been updated and adjusted since the previous COVID report.
Bradford County currently has 53 COVID-19 cases, which is a decrease of one since the last period. The recent case numbers is a significant decreased compared to the period of Jan. 14 to 20, 2022 that displayed around 823 COVID-19 cases.
The period of Jan. 14 to 20, 2022 displayed higher numbers within every category of the dashboard compared to the recent period. The incidence rate per 100,000 residents was 1,364.3, the PCR testing positivity rate was 34.3%. the average daily hospitalizations was 50, the average daily patients on ventilators was 6.9 and COVID-related emergency room visits was 2.6%.
The following data is from the recent dashboard period:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 54 to 53.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 90.2 to 88.5.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 8.8% to 9%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 15.7 to 12.3.
• Average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1.9 to 0.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.1% to 1.4%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 11,567 to 8,578.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 89 to 66.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 14.4% to 12.8%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,637 to 1,426.4.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 89.4 to 78.6.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1% to 0.8%.
Numbers that appear to have been adjusted since The Daily Review’s last COVID-19 report include: Pennsylvania’s new cases of 11,406 to 11,567 and the incidence rate of 87.8 to 89.
Despite the case decreases, the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard continues to categorize Bradford County as a high transmission area for the virus. Data within the dashboard displays cases per 100,000 population for each county in Pennsylvania. There are currently seven counties that are considered high transmission for COVID-19, which is an increase of two since the last period. The seven high transmission counties include Bradford, Cambria, Fulton, Forest, Franklin, Mifflin and Montour. The two new counties are Cambria and Montour. Bradford County is the only one in the Northern Tier classified as high transmission.
For COVID-19 vaccinations, Bradford County has 25,485 fully vaccinated residents out of its total population of 60,323. This is an increase of 19 residents since the last period. Fully vaccinated residents account for 42.2% of the county population. Bradford County started 2022 with 22,640 residents fully vaccinated, which was 37.5%. Pennsylvania currently has over 8.6 million residents fully vaccinated out of around 13 million.
The CDC and Bradford County Department of Public Health recommends that the public engage in various safety actions that can protect them from COVID-19. Individuals should wash their hands, wear masks in crowded areas and quarantine if they develop COVID-19 symptoms, especially if they have a positive COVID test.
For information on vaccinations, people can call the Pennsylvania DOH Office in Towanda at (570) 265-2194 or visit 142 Colonial Dr. Anyone can also visit the CDC website.
