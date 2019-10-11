Bradford County Children and Youth Services is getting ready for the season of giving once again with its Angel Tree program.
For the past several years, the Angel Tree program has helped provide for local children and families in need for the holidays. As another holiday season approaches, CYS is again reaching out to local businesses, organizations, and members of the community for donations of new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations. Donors can also sponsor a specific child or family.
“A majority of the community doesn’t know that most of the children in our custody are in placements outside the county. We do have children in foster care within the county, but there are not enough foster homes to meet the need, so children are placed outside the county in foster homes. Many of our most needy children are not placed in foster homes. Whether it be mental health or behavioral concerns, the child’s needs far exceed what a foster home can provide, so these children are placed in group homes, shelters, residents, or residential treatment facilities. These facilities can be in places like Pittsburgh, Gettysburg, Erie, and other towns two to four hours away. We provide for all of these children,” officials said in a letter to the community.
Donations will be accepted at the CYS office at 218 Main St. in Towanda. Those with questions can contact Vicky Schrader at schraderv@bradfordco.or or (570) 265-1760 ext. 2923.
“We cannot express how grateful we are for all of the support,” the letter added.
