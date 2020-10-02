Bradford County Children and Youth Services is starting its Angel Tree program appeal early due to the challenges posed by COVID-19 over the past several months and a continually growing needs.
According to Vicky Schrader with CYS, “A majority of the community doesn’t know that most of the children in our custody are in placements outside the county. We do have children in foster care within the county, but there are not enough foster homes to meet the need, so children are placed outside the county in foster homes. Many of our most needy children are not placed in foster homes. Whether it be mental health or behavioral concerns, the child’s needs far exceed what a foster home can provide, so these children are placed in group homes, shelters, residential homes and treatment facilities. These facilities can be in places like Pittsburgh, Gettysburg, Erie, and other towns two to four hours away. We provide for all of these children.”
With COVID-19, most visits to children have been stopped out of concern for worker safety.
Given the challenging time, CYS staff want to do everything they can to help children have a bright and joyous Christmas through the Angel Tree program.
“For several years, we have used the Angel Tree program as a way to provide for local children and families in need for the holidays,” she said. “We cannot express how grateful we are for all of the support. … We are asking local businesses, organizations, and community members to donate new, unwrapped toys or monetary donations to fulfill the wishes of each individual child. We also offer the option, if you would like to sponsor a specific child or family. We can provide you with the necessary information.”
Donations can be dropped off at the CYS office at 218 Main St. in Towanda.
Those with questions can call Schrader at (570) 265-1760 ext. 2923 or email her at schraderv@bradfordco.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.