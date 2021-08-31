Bradford County Children and Youth Services is still searching for Alexander Yates, who is listed as being from both Ulster and Towanda. Yates is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 to 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Yates has various tattoos on his left forearm, a cross symbol on his left middle finger, and a quote on his left chest: “You saw me take my first breath I saw you take your last.” He was last seen in Towanda on June 30 wearing a black shirt, black hoodie and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call CYS at (570) 265-2424 or 800-326-8432.
Latest News
- Eye on Sports: NTL football season kicks off
- Texas GOP voting changes on cusp of going to governor
- Pennsylvania to mandate masks in K-12 schools, day cares
- Pennsylvania reverses course, will issue mask mandate for K-12 schools, say officials briefed on the matter
- Ida's still risky, Kate no threat, Africa could spawn Larry
- The Latest: EU reaches goal of vaccinating 70% of adults
- William Francis Saxe, 86
- John Kiluk, 85
Most Popular
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.