Bradford County Children and Youth Services is still searching for Alexander Yates, who is listed as being from both Ulster and Towanda. Yates is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 to 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Yates has various tattoos on his left forearm, a cross symbol on his left middle finger, and a quote on his left chest: “You saw me take my first breath I saw you take your last.” He was last seen in Towanda on June 30 wearing a black shirt, black hoodie and jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call CYS at (570) 265-2424 or 800-326-8432.