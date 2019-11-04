Races for Bradford County political offices will come to a conclusion following Tuesday’s state wide general election. Highlighting the local elections will be races for district attorney, commissioners, contested municipal positions and a proposed constitutional amendment.
The district attorney race may look familiar to Republican primary voters in the county as the Republican nominee, Chad Salsman, and the Democratic nominee, Al Ondrey, ran against each other in May’s Republican primary election. Following Salsman’s 309-vote difference win over Ondrey in the primary, Ondrey accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for the district attorney race as the party did not run a candidate. Ondrey received 356 write-in votes in the Democrat primary, more than any other candidate.
The race to fill long-time District Attorney Dan Barrett’s position is expected to be close.
Four choices for Bradford County Commissioners will be also be on the ballot. Republican incumbents Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller, as well as Democrat incumbent Ed Bustin will be accompanied on the ballot by Democrat Robert L. Stevens, who secured a spot on the ballot after receiving 241 write-in votes in the primary. All three commissioner seats are up for grabs.
Also on the ballot will be a proposed constitutional amendment. The ballot measure, called Crime Victim Rights, will ask if the voter would support adding a section addressing crime victims’ rights to the Pennsylvania Constitution Declaration of Rights. The question will read as follows: Shall the Pennsylvania Constitution be amended to grant certain rights to crime victims, including to be treated with fairness, respect and dignity; considering their safety in bail proceedings; timely notice and opportunity to take part in public proceedings; reasonable protection from the accused; right to refuse discovery requests made by the accused; restitution and return of property; proceedings free from delay; and to be informed of these rights, so they can enforce them? 12 states have passed similar ballot measures including California, Illinois, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, North Carolina and Oklahoma.
Also two incumbents for municipal offices are running as write-in candidates for their current positions. William Them, currently a Wysox Township Supervisor, lost to newcomer Kevin West in May’s primary by one vote, and Michael Shultz, currently on the Canton Borough Council, is also running a write-in campaign.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. No identification is required to vote in Pennsylvania. If you are in line when the polls close, you are entitled to vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.