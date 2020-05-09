Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman says that he will not prosecute any citations filed against “non-essential” businesses charged for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 closure orders, which went into effect in late March to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
On Friday, these orders were slightly relaxed for Bradford and 23 other counties to begin a transition back to normal.
In a statement issued Saturday, Salsman said he first informed local state police about his position in March, saying “I’m not going to fine people for trying to support their families.”
“Seven weeks later, to my knowledge, no Bradford County citizens have had any citations filed against them,” he continued. “My position remains that should any be filed, they will be dismissed. Small business owners need to use their money to feed their families and pay their employees, not forfeit money to the government in the form of fines and costs to satisfy the whims of an arbitrary order.”
“Ironically, at the same time the police were being ordered to enforce the closing of businesses, the state government was urging officials within the criminal justice system to release criminals from jail in the name of public health. My office opposed the practice and only agreed to release inmates if and when safeguards could be put in place to make sure that public safety was not jeopardized.”
Salsman’s statement also noted the news coverage of Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, who ended up jailed after disregarding orders to keep her salon closed. She has since been released due to Gov. Greg Abbott modifying his executive order and action by the state’s Supreme Court.
“It is a dark day for freedom when criminals’ rights are placed above the right of people to feed their families. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office will not be used as an instrument of the governor to harass our citizens for earning a living,” Salsman said. “The governor’s administration has the power to revoke business licenses and impose other civil penalties that I cannot control. But as long as I’m the Bradford County District Attorney, business owners have nothing to fear from the criminal justice system for the simple act of living their lives and providing for their families.”
