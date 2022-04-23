A man who won a write-in election for Sheshequin Township constable has been revealed as a Megan’s Law offender and now Bradford County District Attorney Al Ondrey is working to get him out of the position.
Shane Peters of Ulster had won election to a six-year term as Sheshequin Township Constable in November after being one of nine people to receive a write-in vote. Peters went on to win a random-draw tie-breaker held by the Bradford County Office of Elections in January.
It was after he won that that residents complained about his criminal history and word reached the county.
“We were made aware in early January,” said Ondrey. “From there, we had to gather evidence and determine our way forward.”
Ondrey filed a quo-warrant petition at the Bradford County Courthouse to have Peters stripped of office on Feb. 24.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko said they had moved quickly on hearing of Peters’ past.
“He shouldn’t be there, in my personal opinion. I believe he should step down immediately,” McLinko said.
Ondrey said they were invoking Article 2 Section 7 of the Pennsylvania constitution in their arguments, which were heard April 13. Article 2 Section 7 determines that no person convicted of an “infamous crime” may be permitted to hold office in the state.
Ondrey noted that Peters’ previous charges of indecent acts with a child in 2003, which led to him being dishonorably discharged by the military, and his 2006 conviction of sexual abuse in Tioga County, New York, would be similar to convictions of sexual assault under Pennsylvania law. The 2003 conviction required that Peters register as a sex offender on the Megan’s Law website.
Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne is presiding over the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.