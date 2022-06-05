Effective the second week in July, The Daily Review will be shifting its current five-day printing cycle. The printed newspaper will be available and delivered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The Saturday edition will become The Weekend Review.
The new Tuesday-to-Saturday print cycle will begin on July 5. Our sixth edition of the week will be an online-only newspaper available to all Daily Review subscribers on Mondays.
In a move increasingly common to the newspaper industry, there will not be a Sunday Review. Content typically published on Sundays will be combined into a bigger and better Weekend Review available on Saturdays. This includes any advertising sales flyers and Sunday supplements, which will now be available a day earlier in most cases.
Currently, the newspaper is not printed on Mondays and Wednesdays. The Wednesday print edition will be back in readers’ hands starting on July 6.
“The day switches coming in July provide a more consistent home-delivery cycle,” according to Publisher Kelly Luvison, “while also addressing the troublesome challenges most all businesses are facing these days related to supply chain availability, labor shortages and unprecedented increases in the costs of production and distribution.”
Luvison said the changes are part of an over-arching strategy to retain a 6-day news presence and to help insure a sustainable business model for the long-term.
“We appreciate every single reader of this newspaper, as well as every advertiser that we have the opportunity to serve,” the publisher said. “We also understand that change can be difficult. But this change is necessary so we can proudly say that our community will have a strong local newspaper that is fully committed to its customers and subscribers long into the future.
