Dairy Bill HR 1147 Supported by NEIU 19 School Board

The Board of Directors on March 28 held a meeting of the Northeast Intermediate Unit 19 again pledging their support of Congressman GT Thompson’s dairy bill HR 1147.
Joe Muracco, President, said, “It’s a pleasure for our directors to vote unanimously for Congressman GT Thompson’s dairy bill. Furthermore I want to thank one of our directors, Arden Tewksbury, of the Elk Lake School, for being the first one to report that whole milk was no longer being used in our schools.”
Dr. Christine Plonski-Sezer from our Mountain View school district reported that some of their school children in their school are throwing milk away. Many of the students are not consuming the milk served to them because of the poor taste.
Thompson’s bill is geared to allow whole milk back in our schools, flavored and unflavored. Dr. Plonski-Sezer said we must pass HR 1147 to allow whole milk back into our schools.
President Muracco urged everyone to support HR 1147.
Before the meeting was held, the new Executive Director, Dr. Kathleen Sottile surprised everyone as she developed an egg cream drink in honor of the recent marriage of Board Member Arden and his wife Carol Tewksbury.
To further acknowledge the event, Dr. Sottile and Jessica Gilhooley prepared a toast in honor of the newlyweds. The entire Board joined in the toast.
Pro-Ag can be reached at (570) 833-5776.
