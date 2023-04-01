Dairy Bill HR 1147 Supported by NEIU 19 School Board

The Board of Directors and staff of the Northeast Intermediate Unit 19 join Carol and Arden Tewksbury in pledging support for Congressman GT Thompson’s dairy bill HR 1147.

 Photo provided by Progressive Agriculture Organization

The Board of Directors on March 28 held a meeting of the Northeast Intermediate Unit 19 again pledging their support of Congressman GT Thompson’s dairy bill HR 1147.

Joe Muracco, President, said, “It’s a pleasure for our directors to vote unanimously for Congressman GT Thompson’s dairy bill. Furthermore I want to thank one of our directors, Arden Tewksbury, of the Elk Lake School, for being the first one to report that whole milk was no longer being used in our schools.”