TROY — More than five thousand dairy farms operate in Pennsylvania. That’s five thousand families working to provide high-quality milk to Pennsylvanians and consumers across the nation.
On Friday the dairy farmers in the area got recognition in the “Agsploration Area” of the Troy Fair.
Located near Gate One, the Agsploration Area building was all set up for families to learn about dairy farmers and have fun. Guests could color and craft and run a ‘science experiment’ involving milk, food coloring, and soap.
Bradford County Dairy Princess Rachel Jelliff was hanging out with the county Dairy Promotion Board’s purple cow, educating fairgoers on the importance of drinking milk.
Neighboring Dairy Princesses were also on hand, with Sullivan County Dairy Princess Lynsay Trostle and Lycoming County Dairy Princess Cheyenne Bastian-Brown playing plinko with dairy-themed prizes to all who played.
The Troy Fair Queen court also stopped by and held “Fair Queen story time” with any kids that stopped by.
Just next door to the Agsploration building, another dairy advocate group, Middlebury Co-op, gave out free milk and cheese samples and discussed their work with dairy farmers in the area. The co-op is a dairy cooperative that negotiates with milk buyers on the behalf of enrolled dairy farmers. They currently have 75 producers enrolled in their co-op, including several in Bradford County.
The combination of dairy promotion staff, fair queen court, and dairy cooperative members all made Friday the go-to day at the fair for dairy advocacy.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.