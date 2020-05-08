The Bradford County Dairy Promotion board, along with Northeast Bradford School District and Victory Church in Troy, held two "Dairy Drives" providing milk, butter, cheese, and other dairy products to locals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shown are pictures of the drive that fed hundreds of families at Northeast Bradford High School.
