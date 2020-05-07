Two “Dairy Drives” put on by the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board will be held at Northeast Bradford High School and Victory Church just outside of Troy on Thursday.
The food giveaways will supply families in need with gallons of milk, cheese, butter and other dairy products. The drives will start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and will be first come first serve.
“We want to help people who may not qualify for food pantries or other help,” Erin Cole, BCDPB president, said on Wednesday.
The 1,500 gallons of milk were donated to the drives by the Dairy Farmers of America. The rest of the dairy products were purchased from local farmers by the BCDPB as a way to stimulate local business and feed local families.
“We wanted to encourage farmers and help people,” Cole remarked.
There will be no income verification at the drives. Those who come to the events should be masked and remain in their vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.