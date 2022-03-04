As the current Bradford County Dairy Princess team sees their term winding down, the process to find the 2022-2023 Dairy Promotion team has officially begun.
The program is open to young men and women in Bradford County ages 8-24 interested in promoting dairy around the area.
Interested individuals are invited to the Dairy Princess Tea event on March 27 at the Bradford County Extension Office at 200 Main St.., Suite 3, Towanda.
For more information or an application, contact Program Coordinator Lu-Anne Antisdel at bradfordcodairyprincess@gmail.com. Applications are due April 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.