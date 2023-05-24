TOWANDA — The Valley area could see construction of two new businesses that include a credit union and fast-food restaurant.
The Bradford County Planning Commission discussed two possible developments during its May 16 meeting.
A Dairy Queen restaurant is proposed in Sayre, according to Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams. The restaurant would be placed in the vacant pad of the building that includes the Candlewood Suites Sayre. The building is located at 2775 Elmira Street.
There is also a preliminary land development in the works for a Ingersoll-Rand Federal Credit Union on the corner of Elmira and McDuffee streets in Athens Township, Williams stated. Construction of the bank building will include drive-thru and ATM lanes, Williams added. There will also be 58 parking spaces, including three ADA spaces.
The credit union serves over 50 community partners and has around 6,000 members, according to its website. IRFCU provides “financial education, services, and products that fit [clients’] lifestyles and needs,” the website adds.
Williams stated that the commission had no adverse comments for the proposed construction projects. No start date has been announced for the developments.
