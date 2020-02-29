Dairy tea and farmer funds

The Bradford County Dairy Princess and Promotion Program is gearing up for another year of advocating agriculture with their annual Dairy Tea as well as Scholarship and Continued Education Program.
Young men and women ages 9-24 are welcomed to attend the promotion team’s annual Dairy Tea from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Bradford County Extension (4H) Office in Towanda.
The Dairy Tea will provide attendees with more information about the Dairy Princess Program and how they can become involved with promoting dairy products, supporting farmers and educating buyers about the dairy industry.
Dairy Princess Program Royalty team members have opportunities throughout the year to promote the dairy industry at schools, malls, grocery stores, civic clubs, senior citizens groups, farm and non-farm audiences and through several social media platforms.
The Bradford County Dairy Princess will also represent Bradford County at the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Pageant in September in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The Dairy Princess Program is open to all single young women and men ages 9-24 who have never been married, who is the relative to a dairy farmer, farm manager or herdsman or someone employed in a dairy related field. A young woman or man is also eligible if they are employed as one of the above, or is the owner of one head of dairy cattle in a bona fide 4-H or FFA project.
Young women ages 16-24 are eligible to compete for Dairy Princess. Young women over 16 who wish to not compete for princess, and any age male are eligible to hold the title of Dairy Ambassador. Girls ages 13-15 are eligible to be a Dairy Maid, and girls ages 9-12 are eligible to be a Dairy Miss.
All applications for dairy promotion team members for the 2020-2021 promotion year are due no later than March 18, 2020.
The Bradford County Dairy Promotion Board has also announced that it will once again be offering a Scholarship and Continued Education Program.
In an effort to advance and promote dairy farming in Bradford County, the Dairy Promotion Board developed the scholarship program to encourage people of all ages to pursue continued dairy education.
The winner of the scholarship will be awarded $500 to be used toward an educational opportunity of their choosing, provided it furthers their skills in dairy farming.
Funds from the dairy promotion board’s Scholarship and Continued Education Program can be used for college courses, hoof trimming school, breeding school, business management courses, software classes, financial business training or for any opportunity that improves management, leadership, business, herdsman and dairy skills on the farm.
The program is open to any resident of Bradford County who is living and/or working on an active dairy farm. There is no age restriction on this program. Recipients will have one year to use the awarded funds.
Candidates must submit a written essay of 300 words or less stating “What dairy farming in Bradford County means to me.” Included with the essay should be the candidates name, address, phone number, and dairy farm on which they live or are employed by.
Essay entries can be submitted via email to Saraj@cnbankpa.com in a Word or PDF format. Deadline for entries is close of business on March 25, 2020. The award will be presented in conjunction with the Bradford County Dairy Princess Pageant held on the evening of April 18, 2020 at the St. Agnes School in Towanda.
More information about the dairy promotion program or the dairy promotion scholarship can be found at the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team Facebook page or by contacting Lu-Anne Antisdel by phone at (570) 637-5084 or email at Luanne.antisdel@yahoo.com or Michala Forrest at (570) 637-2986 or michala40k@gmail.com.
Visits from the Bradford County Dairy Princess or promotion team can also be scheduled by contacting Antisdel or Forrest.
