Dakota James West Christmas Giveback returns

Woody’s Ale House & Grille plans to benefit 25 children through its Dakota James West Christmas Giveback on Sunday.

 Photo provided by Woody’s Ale House & Grille

TOWANDA — A local business will once again give back to children in need this holiday season.

Woody’s Ale House & Grille plans to benefit 25 children through its Dakota James West Christmas Giveback on Sunday.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.