Dakota James West Christmas Giveback returns

TOWANDA — A local business will once again give back to children in need this holiday season.
Woody’s Ale House & Grille plans to benefit 25 children through its Dakota James West Christmas Giveback on Sunday.
“Their families are going to come in and we are going to give them a sled full of toys and clothes,” said co-owner Kevin West said. “Each kid will receive between $300 to $350 worth of clothing and toys. We’ll also be putting on a lunch.”
West has worked with area school districts to select children who will receive gifts. He stated that Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey has been instrumental in getting other school districts involved. Afterwards, he and his wife, Debbie, reached out to the families to learn the kids clothing sizes and gift preferences.
The annual event was formally known as the ‘Woody’s Ale House Giveback to the Kids of Bradford County.’ It was renamed in honor of West’s son, Dakota who passed away last Dec. 5 at age 25 due to complications from COVID-19.
“This is the second year that we are doing it this way,” West said. “He always loved Christmas.”
The business will be closed to the public and open only for the chosen kids and their families from around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Towanda Fire Department will bring Santa Claus to the the fire truck to start the festivities. Pennsylvania State Police’s Troop P based in Towanda will also make an appearance.
“They’ll be there to talk to the kids and let them know that the cops are there for them,” West said.
West stated that making sure that the kids have good quality clothing is a crucial part of the program.
“We want to mainly give them some clothing to get them through the wintertime,” he noted.
He stated that the event is his company’s chance to show appreciation to its customers and the overall region.
“It’s just one of our ways that we like to give back to the area,” West said. “Without people coming into our business and supporting us, we wouldn’t be able to support the community.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
