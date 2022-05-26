Dale’s Depot seeks baby formula donations

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A nonprofit in Towanda Borough is accepting donations of baby formula to help local families in need due to the national shortage.
Donations are being received by Dale’s Depot, a foster care closet and diaper bank at the First United Methodist Church at 105 Main St. Julie Kerrick, the depot’s organizer, will be at the church every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept the items. She added that arrangements can be made if another drop-off or pickup time is needed.
“I had 26 people in the last week come in and pick up a can of formula,” she said. “I even had a woman reach out to me on Facebook from North Carolina who asked me if I could mail her a can of formula because she could not find it.”
Formula was also given to a woman whose sister needed it in Pittsburgh. That woman made a donation to Dale’s Depot to cover the cost, Kerrick stated. She ordered large quantities of formula from Amazon and gave them to others in exchange for a donation to cover the retail costs.
“I also spoke with the WIC office and let them know that I had a large source of formula so that they could send people to get it,” she said. “I am down to about two cans of formula that other people brought in because their babies couldn’t use it.”
In the last two months, she has helped a baby source formula because it had severe allergies to most formulas and even broke out into hives at one point.
“It’s heartbreaking to me to see that there are babies dying or in the hospital with malnutrition because people are trying to make their own homemade formula from a recipe off the Internet,” she said.
For babies with allergies, Kerrick stated that a possible formula to try is the HIPP brand, an all-organic hypoallergenic kind from The Netherlands.
“If people have formula and want to help, I’m happy to assist in any way,” she said.
