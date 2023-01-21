TOWANDA — A local nonprofit has celebrated the grand opening of its new facility and is ready to continue helping children and low-income residents in need.
Dale’s Depot held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate its store opening at 513 Main St. in Towanda Borough. The all-volunteer nonprofit serves as a foster care closet and diaper bank, while it also takes part in other initiatives.
“I started Dale’s Depot with my own savings to get it off the ground,” said Director Julie Kerrick. “For many years, I was a single mom who was broke and paying for daycare, diapers and formula as I worked two jobs to make ends meet.”
Kerrick stated that she understands the pain of low-income residents, especially with the rise in prices for groceries, gas and childcare.
“All of those things were very expensive, so this is something that is deeply personal to me,” she expressed.
Kerrick always dreamed of having a large family, so she sees Dale’s Depot as an extension of that desire to care for children. She is also a proud foster parent and believes that fostering a child provides a safe space for them during difficult moments in life.
“I see around us that there are children here with struggles that they need help with,” she said.
Kerrick started Dale’s Depot in 2021 working out of her spare bedroom. She described it as a purchase on-demand business model where she directly delivered items to Bradford County Children and Youth Services. The nonprofit is named in memory of her friend Dale Porter who died of cancer in 2020.
“He would go out of his way to help people in quiet little ways. He never necessarily advertised that he was helping people,” Kerrick said.
As the nonprofit developed, she needed more storage space for items. That’s when the First United Methodist Church at 105 Main Street offered up some of its building space for Kerrick to use. This allowed Dale’s Depot to be based out of the church for a time. Kerrick also serves as The Pathway UMC’s treasurer. To raise money, she held Wednesday night dinners at the church every other week.
In 2021, Dale’s Depot gave away 115 book bags filled with notebooks, pens and papers to local students. In 2022, it gave away 200 book bags with items. The book bag initiative was coordinated with the Salvation Army and Penn-York Opportunities, Inc. Organizers also gave 75 book bags to Bradford County Children and Youth Services.
Eventually, Kerrick felt the time was right for the nonprofit to have its own physical location. She applied for and received a $10,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to help pay for her store’s first year of rent and utilities. The foundation awarded around $1.1 million in grants to 54 nonprofits across the Twin Tiers in November 2022. Kerrick also stated that she has sympathetic landlords who are grandparents raising their grandchildren.
“They are very supportive of what I am trying to accomplish here by helping people who normally don’t get a lot of help,” she said.
The new 513 Main St. location serves as both a thrift store and storage space for charitable items. Inside are suggested donation prices similar to yard sale prices for each item. The only store items with fixed prices are new ones that Kerrick has purchased. The store has a room filled with school supplies, toys and clothes for children in foster care in the event that they are moved to a different caregiver.
For social workers or caseworkers, they can enter the store with their employee badges and request clothing for foster children.
“We still maintain that it is a foster care closet and diaper bank, but anybody can come into the thrift store and utilize the clothes that have been donated for us,” she noted. “Sometimes people don’t have money to give, so if a child is in a size 7 and outgrows it, they can bring me their size 7 clothes and take a size 8. That is also making a donation. Some people don’t have money, but they can bring clothes and swap clothes.”
She stated that “too often our war on poverty looks like a war on poor people,” so she wants to change how the community treats and helps low-income residents.
Dale’s Depot also provides emergency bags filled with clothing to those who lost everything in house fires.
“There was a family right before Christmas that lost everything in a house fire, including the kids toys,” Kerrick said. “The mom picked out items that she needed for the kids like winter gear and a few toys and presents so the kids would have something at least for Christmas.”
Kerrick stated that the nonprofit also helps kids who are cared for by relatives or kinship caregivers since they don’t necessarily get the same resources that foster parents receive. During wintertime, she will collect items such as winter coats and gloves for kids in group homes or foster care.
“If they can come here and get inexpensive clothing then we can eliminate that as a reason to have the kids go into foster care,” Kerrick said. “I’m trying to help the kids that I can. I want kids to have what they need to grow up in our community.”
