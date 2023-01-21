TOWANDA — A local nonprofit has celebrated the grand opening of its new facility and is ready to continue helping children and low-income residents in need.

Dale’s Depot held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate its store opening at 513 Main St. in Towanda Borough. The all-volunteer nonprofit serves as a foster care closet and diaper bank, while it also takes part in other initiatives.

