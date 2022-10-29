Dandy donates blankets to Guthrie cancer center

SAYRE – Members of the Dandy team stopped by the Guthrie Cancer Center at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to drop off 40 Dandy “Pink Cup” blankets with notes from their staff for our patients.
Dandy’s “Pink Cups for a Cure” campaign is a success again this year with Dandy donating a percentage of the purchase of each large coffee sold in a Pink Cup at all 66 locations throughout the Twin Tiers. Money raised will go to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, which helps breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.
“Dandy is proud to continue our partnership with Guthrie and all of the local patients supported by the Guthrie Breast Care Fund,” said Bill Bustin, Marketing Director, Dandy Mini Marts, Inc.
“The blanket donation is simply a comfortable, warm representation of our support. Our staff wrote notes of encouragement for the patients receiving the blankets to let them know we’re thinking of them. The Pink Cups campaign is growing, and we couldn’t do it without our customers and amazing Dandy team members!”
Dandy Mini Marts, Inc. operates 66 locations throughout the Twin Tiers region of Pennsylvania and New York. Dandy offers fresh pizza, cold and hot subs, salads, wraps, and sides along with a large selection of snacks, grocery items, and beverages. Dandy also features an extensive variety of today’s fueling options, including compressed natural gas (CNG). Many locations are open 24 hours. We are dedicated to ensuring every patron receives prompt, friendly, and courteous service while providing quality products at a fair price in safe, clean and convenient locations. Dandy employees and management work hard to create positive attitudes, innovative approaches, continued growth and a pleasant work environment.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical record to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
