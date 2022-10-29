Dandy donates blankets to Guthrie cancer center

Guthrie employees recently received “Pink Cup” blankets from Dandy Mini Marts.

 Photo Provided/

SAYRE – Members of the Dandy team stopped by the Guthrie Cancer Center at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre to drop off 40 Dandy “Pink Cup” blankets with notes from their staff for our patients.

Dandy’s “Pink Cups for a Cure” campaign is a success again this year with Dandy donating a percentage of the purchase of each large coffee sold in a Pink Cup at all 66 locations throughout the Twin Tiers. Money raised will go to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund, which helps breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.