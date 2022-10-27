SAYRE – Dandy is proud to celebrate the first responders in the Twin Tiers by offering one free slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza to all EMS, police, and fire rescue members on National First Responder Day, Friday, Oct. 28. Those members must simply show their identification, badge, or membership card at any Dandy location that offers Dandy pizza.
For more than 35 years, Dandy has supported first response agencies across the 15 counties in Pennsylvania and New York where Dandy operates.
