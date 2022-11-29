SAYRE – Guthrie is happy to welcome representatives from Dandy and Williams Auto Group to Robert Packer Hospital today at 3 p.m., as the organization accepts donations following two recent breast cancer awareness campaigns.
Funds raised during the Dandy “Pink Cups for a Cure” and Williams Auto Group “Drive Pink” campaigns will benefit the Guthrie Breast Care Fund which
helps breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.
This year’s totals raised during the campaigns will be announced during check presentations on the following date and time.
Guthrie President/CEO Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, and representatives from the Guthrie Cancer Center, Dandy and Williams will be present.
