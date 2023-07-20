Dark money group puts pressure on Pa. lawmakers after Shapiro vows voucher veto

A screenshot from an ad against state House Majority Leader Matt Bradford paid for by the dark money group Commonwealth Action.

 Screenshot via Commonwealth Action YouTube page
HARRISBURG — As Pennsylvania’s budget impasse drags on, a group that keeps its donors secret is pressuring key lawmakers to support publicly funded private school vouchers.

