The state’s monitoring dashboard has shown increases in multiple categories of COVID-19 infection and hospitalization for Bradford County from Aug. 20-26.
The county has 43 newly reported confirmed cases, while the previous seven-day period had 34 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Incidence rate per 100,000 residents increased from 56.4 to 71.3 per 100,000 residents now, while PCR testing positivity rate increased from 7.3% to 9.3%.
The percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like-illness increased by 0.2%, specifically from 0.9% to 1.1%.
The number of average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased from 13.0 to 16.6 and the average number of daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased from 1.6 to 4.0.
Pennsylvania has seen increases in newly reported confirmed cases from 12,709 in the previous seven day period to 14,046 currently.
The state’s incidence rate per 100,000 residents went from 99.3 in the previous seven day period to 109.7 currently, while the PCR testing positivity rate increased from 6.9% to 7.5%.
Average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations increased from 1,181.7 to 1,543.7, while the number of average daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators increased from 141.0 to 190.3 as of Aug. 26. The state’s percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like illness went up just 0.1%, specifically from 1.0% to 1.1%.
Over 5.9 million Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated, while 6.1 million have been partially vaccinated.
In Bradford County, 19,038 of the county’s 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated while 1,805 remain partially vaccinated.
The health department recommends getting the second dose within 42 days for best results.
