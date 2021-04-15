A rabies clinic to benefit You Too Animal Rescue will now be held Saturday, May 15, instead of Saturday, May 22, according to representatives with Kali’s Mission.
The event will still be 9:30 until noon at the Towanda Creek Animal Hospital, located at 13489 Route 220 in Towanda Township.
The cost is $10 per animal. There will also be baked goods, sweat shirts, T-shirts, polos, and masks for sale.
Visitors must wear masks, and animals must be leashed or crated.
