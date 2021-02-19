The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development is now accepting applications for Act 13 grant funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority that can support projects such as flood mitigation, watershed restorations and improvement, and recreation.
Applications will be accepted until May 31.
“Counties and municipalities across my Senate District have seen the benefits of natural gas impact fee dollars in their communities,” said state Sen. Gene Yaw while announcing the program Thursday. “The fee has generated more than $2 billion in tax revenue to support state and local projects. This figure does not include the millions directed back through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund by the CFA for local environmental improvement projects. We established the Legacy Fund to ensure a portion of the funds collected support local environmental enhancement and conservation programs. I urge our local governments and other eligible entities to apply for this important funding.”
Funding for these programs are provided through the impact fee on unconventional natural gas wells established through Act 13 of 2012.
Eligible applicants with questions can call (717) 787-6245.
