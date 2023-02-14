HARRISBURG – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced that $290,734 in Wild Resource Conservation Program grants have been awarded to eight projects aimed at protecting Pennsylvania’s native biodiversity.
“These projects play an important role in ongoing conservation work to protect vulnerable wildlife species that are affected by climate change, human impacts and other threats,” Dunn said. “As the state agency responsible for stewardship of our natural resources, DCNR supports projects of these types to protect and preserve our native wildlife resources for future generations.”
