Those looking to smoke, vape, or use e-cigarettes at Pennsylvania state park playgrounds are no longer allowed to do so under a new ban put in place by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
The ban, which is part of the Department of Health’s Young Lungs at Play program, bans all forms of tobacco use within 30 feet of these playgrounds.
According to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, the move helps promote the parks’ mission of promoting healthy lifestyles and brings them in line with many other local and county facilities also embracing the Young Lungs at Play program.
“Our children should be guaranteed the right to play in clean air and healthy areas that are free of secondhand smoke,” she said.
Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine added, “The department is committed to promoting healthy behaviors, and that starts with our children and protecting them from potentially harmful exposures, such as secondhand smoke.”
The ban applies to 135 locations at 121 state parks. Signs notifying visitors about the ban will be posted by Memorial Day.
