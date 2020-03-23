As part of its COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday that it was closing all facilities at its state parks and forests until April 30.
More locally, this applies to the Loyalsock State Forest in parts of Bradford and Sullivan counties, Mount Pisgah State Park in Bradford County, Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County, and Ricketts Glen State Park partly in Sullivan County.
While access to lakes, trails, roads, forests and parking areas will remain open, campgrounds, cabins, restrooms, offices, public programs, and reservable facilities will be closed. Those who have already made reservations for now until April 30 will be contacted about receiving full refunds.
“During the past week we’ve seen many people hiking trails and heading to the outdoors as a way to get exercise and relieve stress,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “We remind everyone that it’s OK to go outside, but we should still be practicing social distancing to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
She encouraged those visiting state parks and forests to avoid crowds, and to try another area if they are too crowded. In addition, she said people should recreate in groups unless they live under the same roof, should keep hand sanitizer with them and use it regularly, should avoid touching their face, cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or flexed elbow, and stay home if they are sick. She also noted that visitors should avoid activities where they are more likely to injure themselves, since limited staff will be on hand to help out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.