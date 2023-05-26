DCNR supplies free sunscreen to Mt. Pisgah State Park

WEST BURLINGTON – Mt. Pisgah State Park will be one of many sites that will offer visitors free sunscreen.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has expanded its free sunscreen program to visitors of around 46 state park beaches and swimming pools, including Mt. Pisgah. There will be pole-mounted, battery-operated dispensers of 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen applications at the park.
The program is conducted to recognize the upcoming National Sunscreen Day on Saturday, May 27. The Pennsylvania Department of Health covers the costs of the sunscreen through a cancer prevention fund. DCNR seeks to partner with local healthcare providers and organizers to help cover future costs and program expansion efforts.
“As the weather warms, it is critical people take the necessary steps to protect themselves from potentially harmful ultraviolet rays when spending extended time outdoors,” Dunn said. “ We are again extremely grateful that the state Department of Health and Impact Melanoma continue to support and help expand this important program at our state parks. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to make sunscreen a part of their outdoors routine to ensure a fun and safe summer.”
Skin cancer can be prevented with daily use of sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher, according to DCNR. One in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma at some point in their lifetime. Every day there are over 8,500 Americans diagnosed with skin cancer.
“This sunscreen program has been invaluable helping park visitors prevent harmful exposure to the sun each year,” State Parks Director John Hallas said. “We expect to see millions of visitors this summer season and encourage everyone to take advantage of the free sunscreen while enjoying our beautiful state parks.”
The program started in 2017 when DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks provided free sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks.
This year, the program expanded to 13 new state parks and could benefit around 2.6 million visitors this season.
