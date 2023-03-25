HARRISBURG – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced an expansion of its free substance use disorder (SUD) prevention and education tool, Just Five, by unveiling three new lessons that each address current issues in the world of SUD prevention.
Just Five is an online program that aims to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and provide education about SUD prevention and treatment for all of Pennsylvania’s workforce.
“We want all Pennsylvania employers and employees to not only know this resource is available to them, but to access and learn from it,” said Acting Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Incorporating Just Five’s lessons into workplace health initiative is strongly encouraged to help reduce the stigma surrounding behavioral health conditions like the disease of addiction.”
Just Five is an online, self-paced program that is displayed as six short learning modules that each take “just five” minutes to complete. The interactive lessons include:
- The Science of Addiction
- Are You at Risk?
- The Dangers of Opioids
- Signs, Symptoms and Treatment
- How You Can Help
- The Gift of Recovery
DDAP’s expansion of the tool now includes the following three in-depth education lessons: Stages of Change, Words Matter, and Fentanyl Fast Facts.
Site users can explore the Stages of Change model to learn how each person’s individual willingness for change affects their journey and find techniques that can help guide others forward toward recovery. It also includes information on recurrence of drug use, a step-by-step intervention guide and tips on how to use positive reinforcement as an effective way to help an individual with SUD.
Words Matter offers insight into how words shape how we view and treat people with SUD, recommendations on using person first language, distinguishing between self-labeling language and language used by health care professionals and the general public, and testimonials from experts, individuals and families on the impact of language and stigma on their treatment and recovery. Just Five also includes a comprehensive language guide for identifying and removing stigmatizing language. The guide includes the latest research on stigmatizing language, a sample set of words that should be replaced, and suggested mechanisms to implement language change with an organization.
The overdose crisis in Pennsylvania and across the nation has been largely driven by the presence of fentanyl. Fentanyl Fast Facts offers information on why fentanyl is so dangerous, who’s most at risk for accessing fentanyl, tips on talking to children about the dangers of fentanyl, and how to use naloxone and fentanyl test strips.
Since Just Five has been available statewide to all of Pennsylvania’s workforce, the tool has had more than 12,000 new users.
Use of the Just Five website is completely confidential and voluntary, and no personal information regarding utilization of the program is shared. It can be accessed virtually from anywhere at any time with no registration required. The program is also available in English and Spanish and accessible for individuals with visual and/or hearing impairments.
Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). This helpline is confidential, available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and staffed by trained professionals who will connect callers to resources in their community. Callers can be connected with funding if they need help paying for treatment. ATLAS is also available for Pennsylvanians and their loved ones to search for and compare SUD treatment facilities using criteria such as location, services offered, and insurance accepted so they can find the best treatment for their unique needs.
To learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts in combating the addiction crisis, visit ddap.pa.gov.
