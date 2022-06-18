The application deadline for the 24th Annual Camp F.L.E.A. (Family Life Enrichment Adventure) is Monday, June 27. Camp will be take place July 19, 20, and 21, and there will be transportation available each day of the camp from the offices of both Bradford and Sullivan counties.
Parents are asked to have their children at the county offices before 8 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday; on Thursday, children should be at the Sullivan County office before 2 p.m. and at the Bradford County office before 1:30 p.m. Children will be returned to the offices for pickup between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
These day camps will travel to Worlds End on Tuesday, Mount Pisgah on Wednesday, and Connell Dam — part of the White Ash Land Association — on Thursday.
For more information or to obtain an application form, parents should call Bradford County CYS at (570) 265-1760 or Sullivan County CYS at (570) 928-0307. Any adults interested in volunteering for the camp should also call their county’s CYS office.
