As the Bradford County Office of Elections and Voter Services gets ready for the Nov. 3 General Election, officials reminded county residents that the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19.
People can register in person at the election office, which is located in the Bradford County Courthouse Annex in Towanda Borough, or online via www.register.votespa.com.
Under Act 77, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law on Oct. 31 of last year, voters are able to cast their ballot by mail without having to provide a reason or excuse. Mail-in ballot applications must be submitted to the county’s Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
Those who will be out of town on Nov. 3 or who are unable to vote in person due to an illness can apply for an absentee ballot before the Oct. 27 deadline.
The elections office reminded residents that a stay placed on ballot certification by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court until further notice will keep ballots from being released until a reversal is handed down.
This is due to an appeal by the Green Party, which was recently removed from Pennsylvania’s ballots for the presidential race.
Mail-in and absentee ballots will be sent out once the order has been reversed.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless the courts direct otherwise.
For more information contact (570) 265-1717 or email smithkorsr@bradfordco.org.
