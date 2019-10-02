ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman reported that Paul May Jr., 55, of Athens Borough, was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident on Wilawana Road in Athens Township that occurred on Monday afternoon, in a press release on Wednesday morning.
Athens Township Police received a report of a motor vehicle crash on Wilawana Road, about a mile west of the White Wagon Road intersection, at 2:44 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle was traveling east when the vehicle left the road on the right side then crossed back across the westbound lane, left the roadway on the left side of the road and crashed into an embankment before rolling into a culvert, according to the report issued by township police on Tuesday. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.
Carman reported that May was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:32 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle involved in the wreck was a 2000 Pontiac Coup.
The accident remains under investigation by Athens Township Police and the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.
Wilawana Road was closed for approximately two hours while Athens Township Police conducted their investigation of the wreck.
