December blizzard cost Troy Borough more than $36,000

TROY — Troy Borough officials announced that the blizzard that hit Troy in December cost the municipality more than $36,000.
During a monthly meeting of the Troy Borough Council on Thursday, Troy Borough Manager Dan Close stated that emergency snow removal costs totalled $36,439.15 following the nor’easter that dumped approximately 36 inches of snow over Troy on December 16.
Over 112 hours of labor was dedicated to snow clean up over five days after the storm, totaling $2,668.71 paid out in wages, according to Close’s records.
The borough paid another $3,000 for the clearing of snow in parking areas.
Materials, including salt and cinders cost the borough $1,344.30, while equipment costs totaled $23,682.38 and a damaged fire hydrant cost $5,743.76.
Close noted that a decorative light pole that was damaged on Canton Street was not damaged during snow clean up but in a motor vehicle accident.
