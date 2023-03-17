Decked Out For St. Patrick’s Day

Pictured: Allen Melody and Senior Companion Marilyn Smiley celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Towanda Active Living Center.

 Photo provided by Area Agency on Aging, Inc. for the Counties of Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Tioga

TOWANDA — Senior companion Marilyn Smiley serves as a volunteer companion for Allen Melody each week at the Towanda Active Living Center, operating at the Colonial Towers in Towanda.

Each week these two meet up at the Active Living Center to visit, play games, engage in the activities and have lunch together and with all the folks there at the center.