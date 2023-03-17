Decked Out For St. Patrick’s Day

TOWANDA — Senior companion Marilyn Smiley serves as a volunteer companion for Allen Melody each week at the Towanda Active Living Center, operating at the Colonial Towers in Towanda.
Each week these two meet up at the Active Living Center to visit, play games, engage in the activities and have lunch together and with all the folks there at the center.
This week Deena Mize, Active Living Center manager, hosted their annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration and these two got all decked out to celebrate and have fun.
Each week Deena plans special activities, presentations, and events for the large group of seniors coming out to have fun and enjoy a nutritious meal with their friends.
The Senior Companion Program, a federally funded program through AmeriCorps Seniors, is sponsored through the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties. Senior companions have been placed at several of the Active Living Centers to be a companion for those wanting to have a friend help them out while at the center. The Senior Companion Program has partnered with the Active Living Centers to enhance the services for our seniors and to encourage those hesitant to come in alone to have a companion to hang out with while at the center.
The benefit of the partnership with the Senior Companion Program is that volunteers are able to earn a tax-free hourly stipend for serving, mileage reimbursement, and paid training hours, which all help to make it more affordable for folks 55 and older to volunteer in the community. But our Senior Companions will tell you that they get just as much, if not more, out of the program then their clients! They enjoy giving back and helping their fellow seniors to have fun and stay socially engaged in their community.
Each year, more than 200,000 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve around the country through opportunities offered through partner organizations. The Senior Companion Program is proud to be able to partner with the local Active Living Centers to support seniors coming into the centers.
If you are 55 and older and interested in becoming a Senior Companion in your neighborhood or going to one of our many Active Living Centers, please contact the Senior Companion Program and the Area Agency on Aging for Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga counties at 1-800-982-4346.
