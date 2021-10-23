Newly reported confirmed cases in Bradford County decreased from 174 to 137, while the state saw a decrease from 25,634 in the previous period of Oct. 8-14 to 21,821 in the current seven-day period of Oct. 15-21, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
In Bradford County, the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations decreased from 44.9 in the previous seven-day period to 40.1 in the current seven-day period.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has seen a decrease from 2,964.3 to 2,953.6 in the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations.
Bradford County has had 7,554 COVID-19 cases with 6,218 confirmed cases out of 60,323 residents.
There have been 119 deaths from COVID-19 in Bradford County, while the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has had 30,903 deaths overall.
According to the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard, Bradford County currently has 36 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with nine adults in the ICU and five on ventilators, while there are 26 currently staffed adult ICU beds.
In Pennsylvania, there are 2,900 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 668 adults in the ICU and 387 are on ventilators, while the state has 3,555 currently staffed adult ICU beds.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County had seven COVID-19 cases in children aged 0-4 from Oct. 13-19, while there have been 32 cases among school children aged 5-18.
Between Oct. 6-12, there were 14 COVID-19 cases among children aged 0-4 and 34 cases among children aged 5-18.
The county’s percentage of hospital emergency department visits due to COVID-like-illness decreased from 2.4% to 1.7%, while the state’s has decreased by 0.1%, specifically from 1.4% to 1.3%.
The average number of daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators decreased from 8.3 to 7.1 in the county.
An increase that has occurred is with Pennsylvania’s average number of daily COVID-19 patients on ventilators that went from 373.9 in the previous period to 390.7 currently.
In Bradford County, the incidence rate per 100,000 residents decreased from 288.4 to 227.1 per 100,000 residents and the PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 16.7% to 14.9%.
The statewide incidence rate per 100,000 residents decreased from 200.2 to 170.5, while its PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 9.7% to 9.2%.
In Bradford County, 20,862 of the county’s 60,323 residents have been fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania has over 13.5 million vaccinations administered with over 6.4 million residents fully vaccinated.
