Dedicating the week to dispatchers

The job of an emergency dispatcher can be very stressful and, according to Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams, their voice is often the first someone hears on what is probably the worst day of their life.
On Thursday, the Bradford County Commissioners declared this week as Telecommunicator’s Week in the county, which falls in line with a similar national recognition. Williams read a proclamation recognizing the efforts of these dispatchers, whose job includes providing reliable information to first responders so they can get to where they need to be quickly and safely, and can respond effectively.
“Public safety dispatchers in Bradford County have contributed substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires, and treatment of patients,” Williams read as part of the proclamation.
“As someone who used to be on the other end of those radio conversations with our dispatchers, I can tell you that it’s a lot more than just taking a 911 call and getting the emergency units to respond,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller. “It’s highly stressful, at best. So, we really do thank them for their professionalism and all that they do to help maintain our community as a safe place to work and live.”
Miller, whose sentiments were echoed by his fellow commissioners, noted that the words “thank you” aren’t enough to recognize the role those working in the 911 center play.
“I’d just like to thank our dedicated dispatchers in the 911 center for the contributions that they do make to keep our residents safe,” Williams added. “ … It is an invaluable role that they play here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to ensure that when someone calls 911, there is someone there to answer that call.”
