Dedication ceremony will honor North Orwell captain and politician

ORWELL TOWNSHIP — A local war hero and politician will be honored with a dedication ceremony starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23.
A roadside sign has been made recognizing Frank Nathaniel Moore, a North Orwell area resident who was captain of a county regiment during the Spanish-American War and served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for three terms, according to event organizers.
The sign is along Cemetery Road, which intersects Route 187 just south of the North Orwell Community Hall.
Attendees can park in the North Orwell Union Church parking lot and will be shuttled to the dedication site.
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place inside the church and people can drive to the site at their convenience to see and read the actual sign.
Moore is credited with sponsoring 17 acts that include creating the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and forming the Pennsylvania Livestock Board.
He is also credited with defining a legal standard for milk, making it illegal to adulterate dairy products and vinegar, taxing dogs to protect sheep and permitting fish to be raised in private bonds and sold at any time in the open market.
In addition, Moore served as Bradford County treasurer and helped establish the Moore Telephone Company, which spanned some 250 miles in the eastern part of the county and then extended into Tioga County, NY
He also owned Lake O’Meadows, which was originally a summer camp for boys and eventually a resort.
