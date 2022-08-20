WILMOT TOWNSHIP — A Sugar Run-based cider company is gearing up for its big Labor Day weekend community event, while also preparing to release its new ciders.
Deep Roots Hard Cider will host its Fifth Annual Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza on Sept. 3 from 2 to 9 p.m. at its 348 Back Road location. The event serves as a customer appreciation party with live music, food trucks, vendors and even games such as axe throwing, according to Tim Wells, the company’s owner.
Vendors will sell everything from smoked cheeses to tie dye T-shirts, Wells noted. The event will also feature the Susquehanna Brewing Company with its products.
“We will also have fireworks at sunset and a bonfire towards the end of the night too,” Wells said. “It’s a nice way to complete the day and finish out summer. We have always had good attendance with anywhere from 300 to 400 people. People can show up, bring a lawn chair, sit back and have a good time.”
Wells stated that the tradition dates back to 2017 when the company had a small tasting room and the festivities have grown ever since.
“We have always done parties on Memorial Day and Labor Day,” he said. “In the last two years, we have done them once a month starting with Memorial Day and they take place on the last Saturdays of the month. We go all the way up to October, which is our Harvest Festival.”
Deep Roots Hard Cider has just finished bottling its brand new Asian pear hard cider Wednesday, announced Wells. There will also be a bourbon barrel aged hard cider called Barrel Reserved that will be released in September.
“The Asian pear hard cider will come out towards the end of the month or early September,” he said. “We are currently in the process of creating the new cider’s labels on the bottles.”
He stated that business has been good this year and is on par with last year. Wells attributes it to people finally coming out after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although cider can be viewed as a seasonal product, Wells stated that the company is able to produce ciders all year round.
“We get a lot of our apples in the fall between mid-September and towards the end of November,” he said. “We can also get other juices from different suppliers that may have pressed them or have fruit in cold storage. That allows us to continue to making things all the time.”
Deep Roots Hard Cider began in 2015 as a part-time venture, according to Wells. He left his full-time job in 2017 to focus on the cider company and expand it into the business it is today.
Wells was born and raised outside of Ithaca, N.Y. and earned a bachelor’s degree in plant science at Cornell University. He was inspired to try cider making by his professors in the pomology department. Pomology is the science of growing fruit. One professor was Ian Merwin, who currently operates the Black Diamond Farm and Cider, outside of Ithaca.
“As I graduated from college in 2007, I tried my hand in making my own hard ciders,” he said. “My parents had a few apple trees on their property. I got my hands on an apple press and made my first batch of hard cider and plum wine in the fall of 2007 and I went from there.”
Wells is proud of his craft and he has been perfecting it for many years now. A shelf above the tasting room’s bar has around 15 different ciders that have won awards recognizing regional hard ciders. In 2019, Deep Roots received a silver medal at the Pennsylvania Farm Show for one of its ciders.
“It feels good to be acknowledged and it makes me feel vindicated for the many hours of work I put into this,” he said. “We received awards every year from various international wine and cider competitions in the U.S. and Canada.”
He stated that the company is constantly creating new products and will be making other things in the near future. Wells is happy to have a business that continues to be a regional delight.
“Like our namesake says, we are setting down deep roots,” Wells expressed. “We are not going anywhere. Our product stands for itself. We are trying to produce more high quality ciders and get it out to restaurants and local stores. We have established ourselves as a hidden gem in Bradford County.”
More information on Deep Roots Hard Cider can be found at its website, www.deeprootshardcider.com, as well as social media pages at Facebook and Instagram.
