WILMOT TOWNSHIP — A Sugar Run-based cider company is gearing up for its big Labor Day weekend community event, while also preparing to release its new ciders.

Deep Roots Hard Cider will host its Fifth Annual Labor Day Weekend Extravaganza on Sept. 3 from 2 to 9 p.m. at its 348 Back Road location. The event serves as a customer appreciation party with live music, food trucks, vendors and even games such as axe throwing, according to Tim Wells, the company’s owner.

