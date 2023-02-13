A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period.

Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping regulations and neglected to pay employees the required amount for their overtime hours. The facility will make restitution for back wages owed, as well as additional payments for damages and civil penalties.