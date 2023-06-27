Demand is set to swamp Pa.'s Whole-Home Repairs Program as some rural counties are left out

Residents in Sullivan County won’t be able to get grant money from the new Whole-Home Repairs Program after officials there opted out of participating.

HARRISBURG — As a new $125 million Pennsylvania grant program for home repairs gets underway, demand is expected to be overwhelming and supporters are calling for the state legislature to make the one-time funding permanent.

