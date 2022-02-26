The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision this week regarding the drawing of the state’s congressional districts was unfortunate news for the former Pennsylvania 12th district and its representative Fred Keller.
Pennsylvania has been set to lose a district due to slow population growth (or at least, not enough residents filling out their census) and the loss was always likely to come from one of the state’s more rural districts as they actually lost population in the last 10 years compared to more urban districts around Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which saw population growth.
The old 12th lost about 2.7% of its population, or 19,000 residents, since 2010, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The neighboring 15th district represented by Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.15) lost even more, closer to 30,000 residents.
By adopting the new map, the Supreme Court split the old 12th in thirds, combining large swaths of the 12th into the 15th in order for the new district to meet population size guidelines. In a lot of ways it’s a “least change map” that kept most districts in the state very similar to their old counterparts.The only victim happened to be Keller.
Dan Meuser’s 9th congressional district had originally stretched from Lebanon to Columbia and the western half of Luzerne County. Keller’s home in Northumberland County as well as Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, and Wyoming counties, and a portion of Lycoming containing Williamsport, were taken from the 12th and added to the 9th.
Keller was given the unenviable choice of moving into the 15th or 13th, which each received portions of the old 12th or to stay in his hometown, all of which would result in him likely having to run against a fellow Republican in the May primary. Keller has stated he will run in a primary against Meuser for the Republican nomination to represent the new 9th.
“I look forward to continuing the work our team has accomplished and building on relationships I’ve fostered across the new district, where my family roots run deep,” Keller affirmed, “As the people who know me best will attest, no one will show up and fight harder for central and northeast Pennsylvania.”
Meuser lost Carbon County in the reshuffle but the bulk of the population of the new 9th is comprised of the old 9th. Meuser has been heavily involved in Lebanon County politics for a decade and has represented the area in Congress since 2018.
