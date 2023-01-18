Democrat Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor

Josh Shapiro takes the oath of office to become Pennsylvania’s 48th governor.

 Commonwealth Media Services
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — In his first moments as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro touted his election as a rebuke of extremism and an embrace of bipartisanship.

Democrat Josh Shapiro sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th governor

Austin Davis (center) is sworn in as lieutenant governor flanked by his wife Blayre Holmes Davis (right).