Democrats sweep special elections, affirming first Pa. House majority in 12 years

Democrats now control the Pennsylvania House, seen here in 2021.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Jose F. Moreno
HARRISBURG — Democrats have swept three Allegheny County special elections, cementing their one-vote majority in the Pennsylvania state House and ending a two-month debate over which party controls the chamber.