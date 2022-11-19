Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

In this Nov. 19, 2019, photo is the Pennsylvania House of Representatives chamber at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years.

The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening.

