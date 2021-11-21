HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will hold a live public webinar, DEP Grants 101, on Dec. 2 to introduce nonprofit organizations, small businesses, farmers, and municipal offices in communities around the state to the array of DEP grant funding available and how to apply for it.
“Our grant programs help many entities across the state carry out environmental improvement projects,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Grants 101 is designed especially for those that have never applied for a grant and may not know that DEP grant funding can help them accomplish a variety of goals, such as being more energy efficient, improving local air and water quality, preparing for climate change impacts, switching to clean fuel transportation, or engaging kids and adults in solutions to environmental challenges.”
DEP Grants 101: Basics for First-Time Applicants Who Want to Make an Environmental Improvement Project Happen will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Registration is required.
DEP Grants 101 is open to the public. DEP hopes to reach a diverse range of community groups, businesses, farmers, and municipal offices, particularly those in environmental justice areas.
Michele Devaney, director of the DEP Grants Center, and John Brakeall, regional coordinator in the DEP Environmental Justice Office, will discuss:
- Who can apply for environmental grants, and types of projects supported,
- The essential basics of applying for grant funding,
- Misconceptions that can needlessly hold back potential applicants,
- Common application pitfalls and how to avoid them, and
- Best practices of successful applicants.
They’ll also introduce participants to seven DEP grant programs including, Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant, Coastal Zone Management Grants, Driving PA Forward and Environmental Education Grants.
, Growing Greener Grants, Section 319 Watershed Grants, and Small Business Advantage Grants.
